SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a rollover crash on I-195 in Swansea.

It happened in the area of Exit 8 around 3 p.m. on Saturday, and traffic was backed up in the area for at least an hour.

Massachusetts State Police said collision reconstruction, crime scene, and detectives were involved in the investigation.

Tonight, there’s no word on the condition of the vehicle’s occupants.