Mass. State Police cruiser rolls over on Rt. 25 in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The difficult weather conditions Sunday night led to a rollover involving a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, according to a department spokesperson.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Route 25 westbound in Wareham, just before the Plymouth rest stop.

Police say the trooper radioed in the crash himself and didn’t appear to be injuries. He was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation.

State police say they responded to numerous weather-related crashes and spinouts across Massachusetts during the height of the storm. No serious injuries have been reported in any of those incidents.

