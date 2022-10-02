FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Foxboro early Sunday morning.

According to a release, just before 3:30 am., troopers, along with other emergency personnel responded to a SUV crash on I-95 north in the area of exit 13.

When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle had rolled-over.

A total of six people were injured, at least two of them with life-threatening injuries.

Those injured are not being identified at this time.

I-95 north at exit 13 was shut down and traffic was being detoured onto Route 10.

The accident is still under investigation.