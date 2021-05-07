Mass. RMV warns of text message phishing scam

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2013, file photo, a person checks their smartphone in Glenview, Ill. A mysterious wave of texts swept America’s phones overnight Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, delivering unintelligible messages that left many people mildly confused when they woke up on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — A text message “phishing” fraud scheme is targeting Massachusetts residents, pretending to be from the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), according to Registry personnel.

Crooks are sending text messages to would-be victims, claiming to be from the “DMV.” The messages say the recipient’s personal identifying contact information needs to be updated in DMV records, and directs them to click on a link.

Customers can spot this as a scam because it refers to “DMV.” In Massachusetts, it is known as the Registry of Motor Vehicles and is abbreviated RMV, a Registry spokesperson noted.

Texts referring to the “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” for a Massachusetts instance should be deleted.

The RMV also said they don’t send unsolicited requests for personal and/or contact information to customers by text messages; text message communication is only used if the customer initiates it.

In Rhode Island, the DMV stands for the Division of Motor Vehicles, and Department is not used in that state’s agency name either. The websites for both Massachusetts and Rhode Island motor vehicle agencies include mass.gov and ri.gov, respectively, in their web addresses.