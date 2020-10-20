Mass. residents in communities deemed high risk for COVID-19 receive public safety alerts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of Massachusetts residents and visitors received public safety alerts on their phones Monday night as part of the state’s effort to make sure people remain vigilant against COVID-19 in communities that are considered high risk.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health began categorizing communities by risk level back in September to determine where COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring.

The state’s COVID-19 Command Center sent out the alert to people in the following communities: Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Framingham, Winthrop and Worcester.

A spokesperson for the state said those in surrounding communities may have also received the alert based on cell tower locations.

The alert reads: “MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19”

“COVID is persistently high risk in these communities, and this alert is another important message to remind residents to remain vigilant ─ wear masks, get tested/stay home if they feel sick, stop having gatherings and practice social distancing,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The alert is a small part of the state’s larger campaign against COVID-19. The state is also using paid advertising and other forms of communication, “to remind residents that the pandemic is not over, and these best practices will help protect their family, friends and neighbors.”

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

