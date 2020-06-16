Live Now
Mass. nursing home residents reunite with loved ones as restrictions ease

SE Mass

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Nursing homes were one of the first facilities to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but beginning Tuesday, residents and their loved ones can once again be face-to-face in Massachusetts.

Nursing homes across the state had been closed off to visitors since mid-March. Gov. Charlie Baker eased visitation restrictions earlier this month, allowing residents to schedule outdoor in-person visits.

It was wonderful news for Kathleen D’Aniello, who visited her close friend for the first time in months on Tuesday.

“This is great, you know, for a minute you forget that 6-feet distance and you just want to go over and give her a big hug,” D’Aniello said. “I love her.”

Under the state’s guidelines, no more than two visitors will be allowed to see a resident at each time and must be screened prior to the visit. A facility staff member must be present for the duration of the visit, and both the resident and visitor must wear masks and practice social distancing.

D’Aniello is a healthcare coordinator at the convent where she met Rachel Berard. The two have been friends for eight years and said it’s been tough being apart for so long.

“It’s been devastating,” D’Aniello said. “The rest of the nuns in the convent have been extremely anxious.”

Madonna Manor currently houses approximately 100 residents. Administrator Ray McAndrews said since Massachusetts started allowing outdoor visits in early June, nearly every resident has had a chance to see their family.

“The first couple of days, we had a lot of Kleenex boxes out here,” McAndrews said. “We have been booked solid almost every day that we’ve done it. We’re going to have people out here for Father’s Day especially this weekend, so we have a lot of nice things set up.”

McAndrews said so far, implementing the outdoor visitation guidelines has been successful.

“We have our area out here set up at least 6 feet apart, the resident and the family member. They have to wear a mask, they do proper hand hygiene when they come out,” she said.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo said she is not ready to sign off on face-to-face visits at nursing homes. There has been no word on whether or not it will be a part of Phase 3.

Providence

