NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man suspected of killing his mother on Cape Cod over the weekend has died, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Howe, 34, suffered a “medical emergency” in his cell at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford late Sunday night. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities responding to a well-being check and a separate report of a fire around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Turo, Massachusetts, found Howe standing in the front yard of a home next to a fire that officials soon discovered was a burning body.

Howe ran into the house and locked the door before the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team later entered and arrested him.

Police said the body was identified as his mother, 70-year-old Susan Howe.

The Cape and Island District Attorney told the Boston Globe his office tried unsuccessfully to have Howe placed at Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation following his arrest.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating his death.