FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders will soon be able to take the train to Boston from a station close to home.

Gov. Charlie Baker and other state leaders are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning at the new station in Freetown.

The station is part of the ongoing South Coast Rail project, giving Bristol County residents another way up to Boston.

Voters in New Bedford and Fall River approved a ballot question in this year’s election for the cities to join the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Construction of the South Coast Rail Project is on track to be completed next fall.