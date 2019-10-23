Mass. lawmakers consider banning tackle football for young kids

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport lawmaker is among the sponsors of a bill that would ban kids from playing tackle football until the 8th grade due to the potential for head injuries such as concussions.

Rep. Paul Schmid said he was inspired by a conversation with his granddaughter – who plays soccer. Under U.S. Youth Soccer Association rules, hits to the head are prohibited through age 10.

“There’s strong mentorship and it’s terrific … but we have to be careful about kids’ health,” Schmid said.

Known as the Hits to the Head Bill, the act would prohibit organized tackle football participation until the 8th grade.

Schools would face fines up to $2,000 for a first violation and more for subsequent violations – with an added penalty if someone’s seriously injured.