NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — One week after the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge became stuck in the open position, New Bedford’s mayor is doubling down on his calls to replace the century-old structure, and one congressman is urging the state to take action.

Mayor Jon Mitchell had asked the state to replace the bridge long before its failure last Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) blamed the issue on a hydraulic jack that malfunctioned.

“I actually wrote a term paper in college, in an urban economics course, arguing for the replacement of this bridge,” Mitchell said.

Thirty years later, he added, little to nothing has been done.

“We’re calling on the state to step up. It’s been way too long,” he said. “There have been studies to replace this bridge that date back to the early 60s, but none of them have been acted on.”

The latest study, conducted by MassDOT in 2014, found the bridge was “functionally obsolete,” but Mitchell said nothing came of it.

He said the bridge not only causes routine traffic jams because the structure, that swings open to allow ships through, moves slowly, but it also prevents the city’s expansion of the commercial fishing industry.

Mitchell said the northern part of the harbor can’t be as developed as other parts because large vessels can’t fit through the nearly 125-year-old bridge’s narrow opening.

“This is the biggest commercial fishing port in the United States. It is a major source of America’s food supply,” Mitchell said. “Lots of people rely on it and so it has to work and that requires the state to make an investment.”

When asked why its $3 billion spending package has no mention of repairs or a replacement of the bridge, MassDOT didn’t respond.

Rep. Bill Keating said replacing the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, which he described as a “vital piece of port infrastructure,” needs to be prioritized.

Keating pointed to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden late last year as a potential means of funding for the project. He explained that the legislation provides $1.1 billion for Massachusetts bridges.

“I urge MassDOT to review the condition and recent operational issues at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge to determine if the replacement of this 125-year-old structure should be on the list of projects that will use these federal funds that the Massachusetts delegation fought to secure,” Keating said in a statement.

The price tag to replace the bridge, Mitchell estimates, could total more than $120 million.