Mass. Fire Marshal’s Office: Vapors from windshield wiper fluid caused explosion

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – The Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s office, vapors from a 55-gallon drum of windshield wiper fluid caused the massive explosion and fire at a gas station and auto repair shop that sent an employee to the hospital with life-threatening burns Wednesday.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Cannan Fuels at the intersection of Hope and Pratt Streets Wednesday afternoon.

Mansfield Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini told Eyewitness News the employee was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Emergency crews shut down nearby roads for several hours as they worked to contain the fire.

No official word on the current condition or identity of the employee who was injured.

