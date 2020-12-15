Mass. AG report reveals Bristol County Sheriff’s Office violated ICE detainees’ rights

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey released a report Tuesday that indicates the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) violated ICE detainees’ civil rights.

On May 1, a group of ICE detainees reportedly caused $25,000 worth of damage to a housing unit at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center after refusing to get tested for COVID-19, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

But Rafael Pizarro with the Bristol County for Correctional Justice said Bristol County Sherriff Thomas Hodgson’s version of what happened didn’t line up with what they were being told by the detainees, so they asked for an independent investigation into the instance.

In the report, Healey found the BCSO used excessive force, including flash-bang grenades, pepper-ball launchers, pepper spray, anti-riot shields and canines against the detainees, when they had been calm and nonviolent for an hour before.

Three of the detainees went to the hospital following the incident. Two reported symptoms of respiratory distress and a third required emergency chest compressions to be revived, according to the report. All three injuries are presumably from the amount of pepper spray used.

The findings were based in part by available video footage and documentary evidence, along with statements, according to the report.

Healey recommended the BCSO enhance policies for language access, de-escalation, conflict avoidance, medical consultation and use of force.

Implementing training on diversity, inclusion and cultural humility were also recommended by the attorney general.

In a tweet Tuesday, Healey said “if meaningful reforms are not implemented ASAP, BCSO should be barred from housing immigration detainees.”

The BCSO responded to the report saying in a statement, “shame on Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey for demonizing the corrections and law enforcement professionals at the Bristol County Sherriff’s Office with her latest politically motivated stunt.”

The BCSO said the report is “littered with baseless allegations and assumptions, and was clearly written and released to advance her long-documented anti-ICE, pro-illegal immigrant political agenda.”

In the report, the Healy did not dispute the fact that some detainees did damage the unit and threw chairs at staff members earlier in the day.

Rep. Bill Keating responded to Healy’s report, saying Hodgson’s judgement and temperament toward immigrants has been “clearly confirmed.”

“By physically engaging a non-criminal immigrant detainee himself and deploying a ‘paramilitary-style’ force inside the prison to collectively punish immigration detainees under his care, Sheriff Hodgson violated their civil rights,” Keating said in a statement. “Make no mistake: Sheriff Hodgson’s decision to place his personal feelings about immigrants ahead of his sole responsibility as jailkeeper resulted in what amounted to a violent, extrajudicial punishment. And it happened inside his facility, while he stood by, watched, and, according to some witnesses, participated.”

Keating called the termination of ICE’s contract “the first step to ensuring this doesn’t happen again.”

“Sheriff Hodgson should be ashamed,” he said.