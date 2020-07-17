Markey tours Bristol County, campaigning on Kennedy’s home turf

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey stumped across Bristol County on Friday, making the case that voters should keep him in Congress rather than elect his Democratic primary challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy.

“The campaign’s going great — we have a lot of momentum,” Markey told WPRI 12. “I think we’re on a route to a victory on primary night,” he added.

The longtime lawmaker kicked off a daylong bus tour of the region with a morning stop at Attleboro City Hall, where he was greeted by Mayor Paul Heroux — who is backing Markey even though Kennedy represents Attleboro in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Ed has been doing the job,” said Heroux, who briefly ran for Congress himself in 2012. “He’s done the job well.” Describing Markey as “not somebody who is a showboat and constantly jumping in front of the cameras,” Heroux praised the senator’s record on domestic and foreign policy issues.

Markey made no mention of Kennedy in a short speech to supporters and reporters, focusing his comments on the looming fight in Congress over a new coronavirus spending bill. He said he will propose $1 trillion in state and local budget relief, arguing cities such as Attleboro will otherwise have to make significant cuts in services.

After his stop in Attleboro, Markey hopped back on his campaign bus for visits to a Fall River manufacturer making surgical gowns, Pier 3 as well as a health center in New Bedford, and finally an event in Taunton focused on the United States Postal Service.

Kennedy — who was in New Bedford last week to announce his support for moving the NOAA Fisheries headquarters there from Woods Hole — was also campaigning in Southeastern Massachusetts on Friday. He held an afternoon event with union leaders at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne to discuss jobs in the offshore wind industry.

The primary is Sept. 1. Massachusetts lawmakers have authorized the voting to be conducted mostly by mail due to the pandemic, and applications for mail ballots have now begun going out to voters.

