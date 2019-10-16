Markey bests Kennedy in first fundraising quarter

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Ed Markey showed the power of incumbency in his first fundraising quarter facing primary challenger Joe Kennedy III.

Markey’s campaign took in $1.1 million between July 1 and Sept. 30, finishing the third quarter with $4.4 million on hand, according to a Federal Elections Commission report due Tuesday.

Kennedy — whose campaign emphasized that he was only in the Democratic Senate primary for only one of the three months in the quarter — took in $680,000, finishing with nearly $4.3 million on hand.

Put another way, Kennedy burned through most of the money he raised during the quarter, while Markey was able to hold onto nearly one-third of his new cash.

Markey’s campaign offered no formal comment, though an aide noted it was the senator’s strongest quarter of his current re-election cycle. Kennedy for his part said in a statement, “I’m humbled by all of the support we have received in the early days of this campaign.”

A third Senate candidate, Shannon Liss-Riordan, finished with $2.8 million on hand after making a sizable loan to her campaign. (A fourth candidate, New Bedford native Steve Pemberton, dropped out of the race this week.)

The financial picture is murkier in the race to replace Kennedy as the U.S. House lawmaker for the 4th Congressional District, since not all the candidates had entered the race and begun raising money before the quarter ended on Sept. 30.

Alan Khazei led the pack among the three candidates who filed, reporting $353,000 on hand as of Sept. 30, trailed by Becky Grossman with $146,000 and Ihssane Leckey with $81,000. Leckey loaned her campaign $100,000 in August.

Two other candidates — Jesse Mermell and Jake Auchincloss — began raising money this month and won’t file their first fundraising reports until early next year.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook