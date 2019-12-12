Marion woman due in court, facing animal cruelty charges

MARION, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman accused of keeping dozens of animals in squalid conditions on her property is expected in court Thursday.

Lauren Fisher, 65, is charged with two counts of animal cruelty, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest. She is expected to face additional charges.

A Marion, Mass. woman is facing more than animal cruelty charges after a search warrant was executed at her home, and police say more charges could be coming.



At the top of the hour on @wpri12, I'm looking ahead of Lauren Fisher's court appearance later today. pic.twitter.com/N1bTNl06hA — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) December 12, 2019

Marion Police Chief John Garcia said the investigation began after police received a report on Monday that several animals were being neglected, and some deceased animals were recently removed, from a home on Front Street.

While executing a search warrant Wednesday, Garcia said investigators noted a “pervasive odor” inside the home, as well as dilapidated sheds and outbuildings on the property.

Garcia said police found dozens of animals living in squalid conditions, including multiple miniature horses, potbelly pigs, ducks, rabbits, turkeys, hens, chickens, dogs, cats and exotic birds. The number of animals living on the property is unclear at this time.

Garcia said the animals are still being seized from the property and are being transported to the Animal Rescue League in Boston.

The home has been ordered condemned due to the conditions inside, according to Marion Town Administrator Jay McGrail.