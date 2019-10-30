Manslaughter charge dropped in overdose death

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Bristol County prosecutors have dropped a charge of manslaughter against a Fall River man accused after a friend of his died of a heroin overdose in June 2016.

Robert A. Bolton, 38, remains indicted on a charge of distributing heroin in connection with the death of Alex Cleghorn, 34.

Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III, confirmed Wednesday morning the manslaughter charge against Bolton had been dropped. However, Bolton is still facing a charge of distributing heroin.

Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that another defendant, Jesse Carrillo – who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter as well as distributing heroin in the case of a friend’s overdose death – should have the involuntary manslaughter conviction vacated. The court said the state had not proved Carrillo had any knowledge the use of heroin by the victim, Eric Sinacori, would have a greater likelihood of significant harm.

