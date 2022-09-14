MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The town of Mansfield lifted its boil water advisory Wednesday after testing for E. coli came back negative three consecutive times.

Residents had to use alternative water sources after the bacteria was detected, prompting the advisory to be issued on Sunday.

The Mansfield Public Works Department handed out cases of water to residents during the advisory. On Tuesday, nearly 1,300 residents came to pick up cases.

Mansfield resident Matt Kassler said the water distribution process went smoothly.

“It’s been super nice,” he said. “You pull up, open your trunk, and they give you a 24-pack of water. And if you have a pet, they give you a nice jug of water too. My family and I have been very hydrated these past few days.”