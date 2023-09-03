MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Mansfield police arrested a 43-year-old Easton man this morning after he allegedly tried to rob a gas station on Chauncy Street.

Police say they received a call around 3:45 a.m. Sunday reporting an attempted robbery at the Mansfield Service (Mobil) gas station on 189 Chauncy Street. The clerk told police the suspect assaulted him and demanded money before fleeing toward Central Street.

Police then found a man matching the description of the suspect and took him into custody after a brief pursuit.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Reon Collins of Easton, is now facing several charges, including unarmed robbery and assault and battery.

Collins is expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday.