MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his neighbor in Mansfield early Friday morning, according to police.

Officials responded to Francis Avenue around 3 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, told police he was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex when he noticed his neighbor was following him. They began arguing when the victim says he was stabbed in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jason Moore, 39, was later arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say a K-9 was able to locate the knife that was used in the assault.

Moore is expected to be arraigned later Friday morning.