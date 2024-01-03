FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for one of four suspects in a deadly shooting in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Tajon Saxon, 26, is wanted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and carrying and illegal firearm.

On May 13, 2023, officers responded to County Street and found 23-year-old Diamonte Odom on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Saxon is also wanted on a warrant in connection with a May 2021 double homicide, the DA’s office said. He faces two counts of accessory to murder, after the fact.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call (855) 627-6583, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us, or submit an anonymous tip by texting the word “Bristol” to 274637.

The DA’s office said the indictment was the result of a long-term grand jury investigation. Three other men — 26-year-old Quanif Johnson, 25-year-old Dioni Tavarez-Leonirio, and 18-year-old Devin Alves — were indicted along with Saxon.

Johnson is charged with murder, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and carrying an illegal firearm. He’s also facing other drug and weapons charges as a result of the investigation, according to the DA’s office.

Johnson is currently in custody on charges related to another homicide case in Rhode Island, the DA’s office said. No word on when he’ll be brought to Massachusetts to be arraigned.

Johnson was previously arrested on drug charges in Fall River back in April 2021.

Tavarez-Leonirio was arraigned on a charge of accessory to murder, after the fact, and his bail was set at $5,000 cash.

Alves was arraigned on charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition. He was held on $7,500 cash bail.