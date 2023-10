NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot late Wednesday night in New Bedford.

Police said they responded to the area of Chancery and Middle streets around 11 p.m. after gunfire was detected by their ShotSpotter system.

Officers arrived to find the shooting victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was stable as of Thursday morning, according to police.

No word at this time on any suspects.