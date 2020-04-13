Man who shot himself following Route 6 police pursuit dies

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ An East Providence man who police said shot himself following a pursuit that spanned three Massachusetts communities succumbed to his injuries over the weekend, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced Monday.

The suspect has been identified as Derek Belanger, 38.

The DA’s office said the pursuit last Thursday began after police received a report that Belanger had pulled out a gun at the Cumberland Farms on Route 6 in Swansea. The caller said the suspect “had shown a gun and said something to the effect of, ‘somebody should call 911′” before leaving the parking lot.

Police began searching for Belanger’s vehicle and notified surrounding communities about the situation. A Massachusetts state trooper who happened to be in the area spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, however, Belanger refused to stop and led the trooper on a brief pursuit through Rehoboth and into Seekonk.

Belanger eventually pulled over near Seekonk Speedway, according to Quinn’s office, and after ignoring the troopers order to get out of the car, he pulled out a handgun and shot himself.

Belanger was rushed in critical condition to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon, the DA’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.