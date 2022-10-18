NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The 44-year-old New Bedford man convicted of robbing two elderly women in 2019 will spend up to three years in state prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Miguel Brasil pleaded guilty to two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Quinn said Brasil committed the robberies on consecutive days in April 2019.

Brasil, according to prosecutors, pushed the first woman to the ground as she was leaving the Citizens Bank in Dartmouth. Quinn said detectives were able to identify Brasil as the suspect using the bank’s surveillance footage.

The next day that an off-duty sergeant reportedly saw Brasil steal the second victim’s purse outside the Rite Aid down the street from the bank.

The sergeant attempted to stop Brasil as he hopped into his mother’s car and sped off, according to prosecutors, but was unable to and called for backup.

Brasil led officers on a brief pursuit before crashing into another sergeant’s cruiser, causing significant damage.

No one was injured in the crash, though Quinn said Brasil did resist arrest. He later confessed to both crimes and said he specifically targeted the elderly women.

“I am pleased the defendant was held accountable for his conduct,” Quinn said. “Preying on our seniors has no place in our society, and a state prison sentence was warranted.”

Brasil will serve up to three years in state prison, followed by two years of supervised release.