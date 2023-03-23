NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man earlier this week after he took off running from a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Police said shortly after officers pulled a vehicle over Monday night near Spring Street, a masked passenger got out of the car and started running.

The suspect trespassed into a nearby parking lot before tossing what appeared to be a firearm over a nearby fence, according to police.

The man, identified as Luis Garcia, was taken into custody following a brief struggle. Police said he had 29 individually wrapped baggies of crack cocaine on him, and the firearm he tossed over the fence was a loaded pistol.

Garcia also had 29 grams of marijuana on him and more than $400 in cash, according to police.

Police said Garcia had been arrested and released on bail twice last year, once for a similar incident to Monday’s and again following a fight.

Garcia is now being charged with trafficking in excess of 18 grams of cocaine, trespassing, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying ammunition and carrying a high-capacity feeding device while committing a felony.