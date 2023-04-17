MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The man who died following a crash involving a student driver over the weekend was a retired teacher and coach, 12 News has learned.

John Masciarelli, 80, suffered a medical emergency Saturday morning after the car he was riding collided with another vehicle near Mansfield High School, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said Masciarelli was in the backseat of the car, which was being driven by a student with the Teachers Driving Academy. The student, who had a driver’s permit, was under the direct supervision of a road test instructor at the time of the crash.

Masciarelli was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the DA’s office. The student driver and road test instructor, as well as the driver of the other car involved, were all transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Bill Runey, superintendent of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, confirmed Monday that Masciarelli was a retired teacher and coach who was beloved by students.

“It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to such a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on the lives of countless students who were fortunate enough to cross his path,” he said. “He was highly respected and revered by his students and colleagues alike for his passion, dedication and commitment to the education and development of young people.”

Runey said Masciarelli “has left a legacy that will inspire and guide future generations of students and educators.

Masciarelli, whose nickname among students was “Mr. Mash,” was a driving instructor with the Teachers Driving Academy and was observing the teen’s road test at the time of the crash.

The student driver was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.