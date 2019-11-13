Man who caused fatal crash, eluded police sentenced to 8 years in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — After pleading guilty, a Fall River man will serve eight to 12 years in a Massachusetts state prison for causing a deadly crash in March 2017.

Police had first started investigating when a neighbor called them to report a car she didn’t recognize parked in her driveway.

Prosecutors said that car, driven by Aaron Affonso, 24, later nearly hit a police cruiser, ran a stop sign, and sped away from police who tried to pull him over — eventually crashing head-on into a minivan.

The driver of that minivan, William Solitro, 69, of Middletown, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Affonso bailed out of the car, bleeding from his own injuries in the crash, and police followed blood droplets to the second floor of a Vale Street home.

In a bathroom, the suspect was lying on the floor, with blood on his hands, face and left leg, prosecutors said.

Affonso pleaded guilty to the charges of motor vehicle manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting, leaving the scene of a personal injury, failing to stop for police and driving with a suspended license.

Besides the eight-to-12 year sentence, Affonso will also serve two years probation after he is released. He’ll be barred from operating a motor vehicle during probation.

Before the crash that turned deadly, Affonso had already had been named one of Fall River’s Ten Most Wanted for prior charges including larceny, breaking-and-entering and vandalism.