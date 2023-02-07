NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police arrested a man on drug trafficking charges Saturday.

Detectives stopped Julius Andrade, 20, on Mosher Street after they spotted an expired inspection sticker on his car. Andrade parked in a driveway and tried to walk away before detectives apprehended him.

Police said they allegedly found more than 130 grams of cocaine hidden under clothing beneath the passenger’s seat of his car. They also found an extra 40 grams of cocaine in Andrade’s pants, according to police.

There was a search warrant out of Sanford, Maine, for Andrade. He was also driving without a license.

Andrade is charged with trafficking more than 100 grams of cocaine, driving without a license, and fleeing from justice.