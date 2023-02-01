BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot two people inside a Brockton store.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Luis Soto, 32, is a former employee of the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street.

Cruz said Soto walked into the store Tuesday afternoon and shot 38-year-old Dongpin Pyon and another man. Pyon was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soto hasn’t been seen since the incident, according to Cruz, though his car was found abandoned.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Soto, who will eventually be charged with homicide.

Cruz said Soto should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Brockton Police Department at (508) 941-0200 or Massachusetts State Police at (508) 820-2300.