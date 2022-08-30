NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was caught throwing a package of “suspected drugs” into a New Bedford Jail Tuesday, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a security officer spotted the man throwing the package over the wall in the back parking lot of the Ash Street Jail.

When the security officer approached the suspect, the sheriff’s office said he took off running toward a nearby housing complex.

The package was recovered before any inmates could retrieve it, according to the sheriff’s office, and is in the process of being tested.

“No arrest has been made yet, but we do know the identity of the individual,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect will eventually be charged in connection with the incident, though he has not yet been identified or taken into custody.