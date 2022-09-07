FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 42-year-old Fall River man convicted of brutally beating his friend to death with a hammer in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Adam Levesque was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the murder of 39-year-old Lance Correia.

“[Levesque] committed a brutal and senseless murder of his friend over drugs,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. “He has a violent criminal history and the sentence imposed by the court is well deserved.”

Levesque was found guilty back in August following an eight-day trial, during which prosecutors proved he violently attacked Correia upon learning that $2,000-worth of heroin had gone missing.

Correia was found unconscious and bleeding profusely from his head. He was hospitalized for more than a month before succumbing to his injuries.

Levesque was eventually arrested in New York and charged with second-degree murder. He will be eligible for parole in 2047.