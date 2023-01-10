ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Murder and arson charges are being filed in connection with the death of an Attleboro woman in November.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old Adam Rollins will likely be arraigned on the new charges Tuesday.

Rollins was arrested last week on a charge of burglary with assault. Prosecutors allege he attacked 80-year-old Judith Henriques at her Division Street home and stole family heirlooms from her.

Firefighters later found Henriques dead inside the home after putting out a fire. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

A dangerousness hearing for Rollins was scheduled for Tuesday, but the DA’s office said that will no longer take place.