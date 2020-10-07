Man suffers life-threatening injuries in New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that left one man with serious, life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on I-195 in New Bedford.

Police said a Ford pick-up truck that was traveling along I-195 West had mechanical problems which “resulted in what is believed to be the transmission sending debris into oncoming traffic on the eastbound side of Route 195.”

That debris then shattered the windshield of a Mazda Tribute driving along I-195 East, police said, hitting the driver and causing him to crash into the median barrier.

Police said the driver, a 69-year-old Rochester man, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time and the incident remains under investigation.