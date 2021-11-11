Man suffers life-threatening injuries in flash fire at Attleboro facility

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An employee at an Attleboro manufacturing facility was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a flash fire occurred inside the business Thursday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Scott Lachance.

Lachance said firefighters initially responded to Composite Modules on Union Street just before 3 p.m. after the fire alarm went off.

When they arrived, Lachance said they learned that a flash fire had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The male employee’s current condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community