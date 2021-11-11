Man suffers life-threatening injuries in flash fire at Attleboro facility

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An employee at an Attleboro manufacturing facility was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a flash fire occurred inside the business Thursday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Scott Lachance.

Lachance said firefighters initially responded to Composite Modules on Union Street just before 3 p.m. after the fire alarm went off.

When they arrived, Lachance said they learned that a flash fire had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The male employee’s current condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.