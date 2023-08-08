NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 36-year-old man died after being struck by a car in New Bedford Monday night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the parking lot of a sports bar on MacArthur Drive.

The victim, identified as John Blomgren of Fairhaven, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Dartmouth man, remained on scene and rendered aid to Blomgren before paramedics arrived.

No criminal charges have been filed, according to the DA’s office.