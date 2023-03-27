FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Fall River last week, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers rushed to Rodman Street Thursday night after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed on the sidewalk.

The victim, identified by the DA’s office as 31-year-old Joseph Sylvester, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the stabbing or if police have any suspects in custody.