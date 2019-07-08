Man stabbed outside Taunton gas station; suspect in custody

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man and stealing his car outside a gas station in Taunton Sunday night.

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said officers responded to a report of a fight in the Sunoco parking lot on Broadway around 10 p.m. Walsh said they encountered a 53-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived on scene.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Walsh said they believe Ryan O’Day, 29, of Bridgewater, attacked the victim following a verbal dispute and drove away in the victim’s Audi. He said O’Day faces multiple charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carjacking.

According to police, the stabbing occurred at the same gas station where a man had a chunk of his face bitten during an attempted robbery in April.

O’Day was ordered held without bail as a probation violator. He’s due in court for a dangerousness hearing on July 15.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Taunton Police Department at (508) 824-7522.