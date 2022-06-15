NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The search is on for a disgruntled patron after he reportedly caused quite the scene when asked to leave a New Bedford bar over the weekend.

Jeremy Gonzalez, a bartender at Perry’s Fireside Lounge, tells 12 News the man smashed the windows of every car in the parking lot with a tree stump early Sunday morning.

“It was windshields, back windows, passenger side [windows],” Gonzalez said. “Everybody who had a car out in the parking lot had smashed windows.”

The man, who Gonzalez didn’t recognize as a regular, walked in and started harassing the women sitting at the bar.

“He was trying to hit on a couple of the girls here who weren’t really interested,” Gonzalez recalled. “When we were closing, we went outside to lock up and we noticed he had one of the girls in an uncomfortable position outside, so we brought her inside, locked up and asked him to leave.”

Gonzalez said the man didn’t take that well. In response, he thrashed his way through the parking lot with the tree stump, which he left on the hood of one of the cars on his way out.

“We never have issues like that around here so everyone was super shocked,” he said. “He had a few beers and didn’t seem to be overly intoxicated … he was very friendly when he left. I don’t know what set him off but something did.”

The man, according to Gonzalez, went by the name Eric, was covered in tattoos and flaunted what appeared to be a replica Celtics championship ring.

Gonzalez said the bar has filed a police report with the New Bedford Police Department regarding the incident. He’s hopeful that police will catch the man and he will pay for what he did.

In the meantime, Gonzalez has a message for him.

“Don’t come back,” he said. “He’s kind of a crappy person, so we’d rather he not come here again.”