NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford after a man was shot and killed overnight.

Police responding to Weld Street around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of shots fired found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim until his next of kin is notified.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.