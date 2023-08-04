NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Thursday night.

Officers received 911 calls and a ShotSpotter notification regarding multiple shots fired on County Street around 11 p.m.

Police arriving at the scene say there was evidence that a shooting happened, but there was no victim.

A short time later, police say a car arrived at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, identified as 27-year-old Amareuito Fernandes. He was later pronounced dead.

No word on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.