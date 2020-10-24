Man shot, killed at Brockton motel

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed while at a Brockton motel Friday evening, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on Westgate Road around 6:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls about shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, first responders found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear at this time if police have identified or apprehended any suspects.

