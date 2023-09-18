FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fall River Monday evening.

Fall River Detective Sgt. Moses Pereira tells 12 News officers rushed to Choate Street just after 6 p.m. upon receiving a phone call from a man who claimed he had been shot.

A Fall River Police K9 unit was seen searching a neighborhood around Choate St. after a male called PD stating he was shot in the area. He was driven to a local hospital for treatment. A police presence was seen at Charlton Mem. Hospital. His injuries are non life threatening. pic.twitter.com/zXzevyrgLu — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) September 19, 2023

Pereira said the victim told the dispatcher he had been shot in the hip and was on his way to Charlton Memorial Hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim told investigators he knew the person who shot him. Pereira said the suspect’s identity has yet to be confirmed.