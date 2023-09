NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot late Tuesday night in New Bedford.

Officers responded to Linden and Myrtle streets around 11 p.m. and were seen placing evidence markers and searching the scene.

The man was rushed to the hospital for surgery. His current condition is unknown.

No word on any suspects or arrests.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.