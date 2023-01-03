FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Fall River.

Officers responded to the area of Pittman Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was alert as he was taken to the hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, police said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been announced by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796. Anonymous tips can be provided at 508-672-TIPS (8477).