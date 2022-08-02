FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.

Fall River Deputy Chief Barden Castro tells 12 News officers were called to Third and Wade streets just before 4 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon their arrival, Castro said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to St. Anne’s Hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening, though Castro said he was later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for “advanced treatment.”

Detectives believe the suspect may have fled the area, according to Castro, but investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.