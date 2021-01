FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police confirm officers and Major Crimes Division detectives are at the scene of a shooting Friday night, where they say a man was shot in the groin.

Officials say approximately 10 rounds were fired from a vehicle on Lawrence Street. The vehicle reportedly left the scene.

The victim is being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for possible life threatening injuries, according to Fall River police.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.