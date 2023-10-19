NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman was taken into custody after a man was shot early Thursday morning in New Bedford.

Officers responded to a residence in the north end around 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting that was likely the result of a domestic disturbance.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition at this time.

The woman was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Police said a lawfully-owned firearm was also located and seized.

The incident remains under investigation.