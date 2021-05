NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Bedford Friday evening.

Officers responded to Richdale Foods on Brock Avenue just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.