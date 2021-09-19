Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Dartmouth late Saturday night.

Police and other emergency personnel were called to Hathaway Rd. just before 11 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground, along with the motorcycle he was operating.

The victim, only identified as a 36-year-old from Brockton, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There was no one else on the motorcycle at the time of the incident and the crash remains under investigation.

