DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was seriously injured Friday afternoon after the motorcycle he was on crashed into another vehicle.

Around 3:00 p.m., Dartmouth police were called to the area of 95 Russells Mills Road for a report of a crash.

When they arrived on scene, first responders found that a motorcycle had collided head-on with a Dodge Charger.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as a 53-year-old man from Dartmouth, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The was no word on any injures to the driver of the truck, identified as a 64-year-old man from New Bedford.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.