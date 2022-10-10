LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters rescued a man who was seriously injured in a car crash early Sunday morning.

The single-car crash happened on Bedford Street just before 1 a.m., according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

The department said a resident nearby reported hearing a loud crash that “sounded like an accident.”

Firefighters eventually found a car that appeared to have veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was eventually transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.